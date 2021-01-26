Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP.L) (LON:SHIP) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP.L) (LON:SHIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SHIP opened at GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.89. Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.09 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 million and a P/E ratio of 13.24.

