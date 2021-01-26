Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP.L) (SHIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on February 12th

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP.L) (LON:SHIP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SHIP opened at GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.54 million and a PE ratio of 13.24. Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.09 ($0.01). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.89.

