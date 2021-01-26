Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report $290.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.72 million and the highest is $292.90 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $287.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $429.00 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $466.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.37.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

