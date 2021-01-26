U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $53.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $45.76 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 132,491 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,914,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.