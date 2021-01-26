UBS Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) a €27.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €33.32 ($39.20).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €32.48 ($38.21) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1-year high of €35.28 ($41.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.98.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

