UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

NYSE:PHG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,172. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 26,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.