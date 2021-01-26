UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 1,660” Price Target for RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,952.10 ($25.50).

REL opened at GBX 1,867 ($24.39) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,819.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,744.77. The company has a market cap of £36.07 billion and a PE ratio of 28.46. RELX PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

RELX PLC (REL.L) Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

