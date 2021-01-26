UChain (UCN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. UChain has a total market cap of $15,378.32 and approximately $5,011.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UChain has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.76 or 0.00776396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.18 or 0.04200470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017522 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UChain’s official website is uchain.world. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

