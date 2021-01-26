UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

