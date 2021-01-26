UMA (UMA) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $10.75 or 0.00033302 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $598.34 million and approximately $29.15 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00072047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00277991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068186 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038077 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,306,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,681,872 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.