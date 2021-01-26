Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $66.33 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

