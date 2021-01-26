UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut UniCredit from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Societe Generale raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. 13,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

