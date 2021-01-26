Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $206.46 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

