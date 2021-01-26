Unisync Corp. (UNI.TO) (TSE:UNI) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Unisync Corp. (UNI.TO) (TSE:UNI) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 11,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 4,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.72 million and a P/E ratio of -35.71.

About Unisync Corp. (UNI.TO) (TSE:UNI)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates through Peerless and UGL segments. The company provides a line of flame-resistant work clothing under the DewLine Coveralls brand; leather wear; cold/wet weather outerwear garments under the Parkas brand name to government organizations, including the armed forces, parks and forestry staff, RCMP, and other users; and duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name.

