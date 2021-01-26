United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Trimmed by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 580,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,822,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 73,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.38. 159,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.77 and its 200-day moving average is $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

