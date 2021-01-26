United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $161.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

