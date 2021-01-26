United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.38. The company had a trading volume of 159,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

