Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Down 8.8%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s stock price fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.14. 1,111,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 965,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

