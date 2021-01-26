Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $4,332,246.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,121.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $22,770,191.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,221,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,998,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,070,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $152.00. 10,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,909. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.60.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.