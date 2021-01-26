Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Trading Up 38.5%

Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) were up 38.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 2,325,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 486,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 69.56% and a negative net margin of 23.76%.

About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.