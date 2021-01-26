Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald Sells 26,219 Shares of Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 26,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,311,998.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,806,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Upland Software stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $51.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 211,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 28.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

