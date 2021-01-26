USD Coin (USDC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.37 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and $1.63 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.22 or 0.04164492 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00023071 BTC.
- Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001092 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 5,437,012,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,371,653,703 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The Reddit community for USD Coin is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “
Buying and Selling USD Coin
USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
