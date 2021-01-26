USD Coin (USDC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.37 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and $1.63 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.22 or 0.04164492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00023071 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 5,437,012,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,371,653,703 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The Reddit community for USD Coin is https://reddit.com/