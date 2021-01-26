V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,780 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.37. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

