V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

