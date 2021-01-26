V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

NYSE:DE opened at $298.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.55. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

