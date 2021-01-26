V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 147,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000.

NOBL stock opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51.

