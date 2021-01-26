V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 31,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.