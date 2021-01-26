Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Trading 10% Higher

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 780,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 898,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.96 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

