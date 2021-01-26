Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Shares of KNOP opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $566.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

