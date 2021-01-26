Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,948 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 487,405.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,010,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,526,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

NLY stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

