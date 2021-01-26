Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $213.34 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $158.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.