Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 27,628 Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 89,925 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60,530 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 56,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.97%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

