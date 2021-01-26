Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $141.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

