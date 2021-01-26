Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 379,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 124,309 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

