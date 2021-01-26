Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.7% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $126.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

