Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 127,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 71,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $53.90. 232,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,146,210. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.