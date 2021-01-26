Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VYM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.