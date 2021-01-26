Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.19. The stock had a trading volume of 67,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,984. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82.

