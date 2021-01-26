Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Lifted by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.44. 460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,600. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $369.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.29.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

