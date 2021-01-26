Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 114.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,892. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.