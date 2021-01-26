Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,483 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 251,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

