Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $202.33

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $202.33 and last traded at $201.62, with a volume of 22895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.96.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.