Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 634,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 25.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $123,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.46. 5,321,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

