Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $201.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

