Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,173,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.27. 148,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.10 and its 200 day moving average is $178.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.