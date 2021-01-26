Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 949,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,924,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 735,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.9% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 350,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $121.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $124.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

