Vantage Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29.

