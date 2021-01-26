Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,855 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.37. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $161.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

