Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,035 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 748,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,281. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

