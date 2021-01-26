Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as high as $189.23 and last traded at $186.08, with a volume of 1020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.02.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.40.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $998,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $246,373.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,469 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average of $128.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

